Two pedestrians have died after they were struck by an SUV on Mill Street in Angus on Saturday.

The Essa Fire Department and the OPP responded to the incident around 5:45 p.m. between Roth and King streets.

Police say it happened well away from the two controlled intersections and during a busy time of day on that stretch of road.

Simcoe County paramedics tell CTV News Barrie a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. They say a man was transported to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie without vital signs and was later pronounced deceased.

The victims have been identified as Joseph Williams, 34, and Savannah Simon, 30, both of Barrie.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Mill Street was closed for several hours in both directions between Cecil Street and River Drive for the police investigation.

At this point, no charges have been laid.

Police are appealing for witnesses to call Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).