

CTV Barrie





A Bradford woman allegedly blew more than twice the legal limit after a crash over the weekend.

According to South Simcoe Police, the woman was driving in the area of Holland Street at Side Road 10 when she turned left in front of another vehicle. Police say the other driver had the right-of-way.

Officers conducted a road side test, which they say she failed. The woman was then taken back to the police station for more testing.

She now faces several impaired driving charges. Her licence has been suspended for 90 days.

No injuries were reported in the crash.