A 44 year-old man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries on Saturday morning after a collision on a closed snowmobile trail in Bracebridge.

Provincial police attended the single vehicle crash around 11 a.m. on trail ā€˜Dā€™ near South Monk Drive.

The investigation continues but police are warning snowmobilers many trails in the area are still closed and unsafe at this time.