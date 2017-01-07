Featured
Bracebridge man in hospital after collision on closed snowmobile trail
snowmobile, trails, closed
CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, January 7, 2017 6:43PM EST
A 44 year-old man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries on Saturday morning after a collision on a closed snowmobile trail in Bracebridge.
Provincial police attended the single vehicle crash around 11 a.m. on trail ‘D’ near South Monk Drive.
The investigation continues but police are warning snowmobilers many trails in the area are still closed and unsafe at this time.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- OPP probe knifepoint robbery at Stayner pharmacy
- Alliston's Honda plant to receive up to $492M in investments
- Senior dies after crash with tractor trailer in Orangeville
- OPP issue warning after two snowmobilers plunge into Georgian Bay
- Feds announce $10.8M in funding for new Georgian College innovation centre