Barrie Police say a body found on Letitia Street in Barrie is not considered suspicious.



Police say overnight the body of a man in his 50’s or 60’s was found on Letitia Street. Residents living in the area reported finding the body, and called the police, unsure if the man was sleeping.

When police arrived they determined that he was dead. The coroner was called in and police continued to investigate.

During the investigation, police were approached by family members of the deceased man.



“Family approached concerned for a missing member of their family,” says Barrie Police Sergeant Michael Ross. “We confirmed through identity his name and next of kin information.”



Police continue to investigate the exact circumstances of the death, but say it is not suspicious.