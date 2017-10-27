Ten years after being announced, Barrie's Military Heritage Park has officially opened.

The park tells important stories by honouring the sacrifices of Canadian soldiers. It features the story of the Vimy Oaks, the life-saving HMCS Barrie and an interactive trench warfare display.

“A new place that really is unique in Canada for people to come and learn about our military history and experience it through the landscapes that are our soldiers fought it,” says Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman.

The Victoria Cross monument is especially poignant for some.

“War is not a glorious thing, it's bloody awful. We lose friends and break up families,” says veteran Tom Carney.

Frank Pegahmagabow and his family travelled from all across Ontario to be a part of this day to share in the new park that honours his great, great grandfather Francis Pegahmagabow, the most decorated indigenous soldier in Canadian history.

“I think he would be very honoured to be acknowledged for his hard work and dedication for what he did in life and what he stood for.”

Some veterans say this park sets a new standard for military history in Barrie. Although it will not be home for any Remembrance Day services, it will forever be home to military education and reflection.