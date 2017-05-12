Featured
Barrie man used Skype, Chatstep to upload child porn: police
Published Friday, May 12, 2017 2:45PM EDT
A Barrie man has been charged in a six month child pornography investigation.
On Thursday officers executed a search warrant, seizing four devices from a Barrie home. Police say he used Skype and ChatStep to upload child pornography.
A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.
The accused will appear in court at a future date.
