Barrie fire has released a Valentine’s Day fire safety song that would make Bryan Adams proud.

The fire service released the song entitled “#DoItForYou” on YouTube on Thursday, parodying Adams’ hit 1991 song, “Everything I Do.”

Some of the changed lyrics include, “Look into your home. You should see alarms to save your family” and “Don’t tell us they’re not worth paying for. You should know it’s not worth dying for.”

The fire service says the majority of people understand the importance of having working smoke alarms, but there are still some people who have been negligent.

They hope the video can help spread awareness.