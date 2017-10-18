

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A jury has found Terrence Barrett guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Milan (Mike) Segota.

The jury of eight men and four women delivered the guilty verdict on Wednesday in a Barrie courtroom. The verdict came a little over 24 hours after they began deliberating.

Through the trial, Barrett admitted to stabbing Segota 22 times with knife in a Barrie rooming house in 2015. However, he claimed it was in self-defence.

The Crown argued Barrett knew what he was doing when he stabbed Segota to death, but still refused to accept responsibility for his actions. The Crown said Barrett blamed his former girlfriend for the fight that led to the stabbing.

The defence told the jury that Barrett had no history of violent behaviour and that the knives used in the fight did not belong to him. He suggested Barrett wrestled a knife away from Segota.

Barrett will be sentenced at a later date.