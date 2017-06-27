Featured
Appeal made for info in alleged Orillia assault
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, June 27, 2017 3:23PM EDT
Police are looking for the public’s help after a woman was allegedly assaulted Monday night in Orillia.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Front Street South and Colborne Street, at around 7 p.m. A woman was rushed to hospital with unknown injuries.
A description of the suspect hasn’t been released. The OPP can only say it was an unknown male involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Appeal made for info in alleged Orillia assault
- Police locate stolen puppy; search continues for four kittens
- Man charged after stealing forklift while impaired, damaging nearby properties
- Road work continues after flooding in New Tecumseth
- Elizabeth Wettlaufer sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years