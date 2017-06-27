

CTV Barrie





Police are looking for the public’s help after a woman was allegedly assaulted Monday night in Orillia.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Front Street South and Colborne Street, at around 7 p.m. A woman was rushed to hospital with unknown injuries.

A description of the suspect hasn’t been released. The OPP can only say it was an unknown male involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.