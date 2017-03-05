

CTV News





A CN freight train has derailed in the town of Georgina. Crews are working to get about 15 cars affected by the derailment back on the track.

According to York Regional Police, the cars did not contain any hazardous material and did not topple over.

Police say no injuries were reported. It happened in the area of Pefferlaw Road and Johnston Street at around 3:45 a.m.

Police say the train was heading southbound when the wheels came off the track.

There were no evacuations in the area and no injuries reported.

Police say it will likely take at least twenty four hours to clean everything up.