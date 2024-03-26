Young driver hospitalized & charged after totalling car in south end Barrie

A young driver hospitalized after totalling his vehicle faces a careless driving charge.

Barrie police say the 21-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after crashing early Monday afternoon near the intersection of Mapleview Drive East and Goodwin Drive in the city's south end.

Police say the little red sportscar crossed the centre line, hit the curb, a hydro pole, a cluster of trees, traffic signs, and rolled.

Traffic was impacted through the area for the police investigation and cleanup.

Crews also had to repair the hydro pole and damaged infrastructure.