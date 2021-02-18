BARRIE, ONT. -- York Region's medical officer of health wants the region moved into the red zone after more than two months in lockdown.

"We need to give the businesses a bit of breathing space. Many of them have permanently closed, and many of them are still closing - with that unemployment. We feel like income is an important determinant of health," said Dr. Karim Kurji, chief medical officer of health with York Region Public Health.

The region's top doctor said hospitalizations are declining, and COVID-19 case numbers are levelling off.

York Region has about 270 confirmed UK variant cases, and only 70 are active.

On Thursday, the health unit introduced its three-phased vaccination strategy.

The area is already in phase one, with most everyone in long-term care and retirement homes vaccinated.

The strategy would see more than 900,000 residents immunized by the end of September.

"We don't want to keep any vaccines in our freezers. So as soon as the vaccines arrive, we're just going to try and get them into people's arms," Kurji said.

The vaccines will be given through outreach programs, clinics, and physicians by appointment.

The plan is to have phase two begin in April with essential workers and most of the population rolling up their sleeves, followed by phase three in August.