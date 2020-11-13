BARRIE, ONT. -- The province is imposing stricter COVID-19 measures to bend the curve and get the deadly coronavirus under control amid soaring new case numbers.

Premier Doug Ford called the new projections announced Thursday "alarming" with public health officials suggesting 6,500 new daily diagnoses by mid-December.

On Friday, Ford announced that on Mon., Nov. 16 at 12:01 a.m., York Region would move into the RED zone, the most restrictive category, short of a hard lockdown. York joins Toronto, Peel and Hamilton as Ford warned the province is "staring down the barrel of another lockdown."

"These adjustments are necessary to respond to the latest evidence we're seeing, and we are prepared to make further adjustments as the health experts continue to review the current public health restrictions," Ford said.

The public health department supports the move as cases seem to be on an upward trend.

"In late October, early November, we had seen a little bit of a plateauing. But we have seen some increases in recent days, most notably in the last few days," said Dr. Alanna Fitzgerald-Husek, York Region Public Health associate medical officer of health.

Cases have started creeping up at schools and workplaces, but Fitzgerald-Husek said most are becoming infected by close contact.

"We are seeing clusters of cases or outbreaks associated where people are gathering, possibly in private residences," she said.

The premier said the recent modelling numbers made it clear that the situation has changed dramatically and urged everyone to limit trips outside the home to work, school, medical appointments, groceries and exercise.

The red zone means restaurants, bars are limited to a strict capacity of 10 people indoors. It also forces the closures of movie theatres.

"Assignments to the current levels would last for a minimum of 28 days or two-incubation periods," stated a release from the province Friday.

The province reported a slight dip in COVID-19 cases today with 1,396 new cases.

With files from The Canadian Press