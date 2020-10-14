BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are looking for tips from the public to find a woman wanted in connection with a vehicle break-in and firearm theft in Parry Sound.

Police issued an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Randalyn Larmand-Courriere of no fixed address.

In a release Wednesday, the OPP stated, "police believe[sp] there is no public safety risk at this time."

Larmand-Courriere is an Indigenous woman with blonde shoulder-length hair, brown eyes and several tattoos, including a teardrop under her left eye and flowers on the front of her neck.

She is five foot four inches tall and about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Larmand-Courriere's whereabouts is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the local police department.