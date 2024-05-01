Barrie city council to address growing demand for EV charging stations

As more electric vehicles make their way onto Barrie roads, the City wants to ensure there are enough spots to charge them for both residents and visitors.

At Wednesday's council meeting, councillors will look at how many new EV charging ports will be needed to support the growth of electric vehicles on the road, and also the influx of visitors during the summer months.

Currently, the City only has 54 public EV charging stations and another 10 under a contract with Alectra.

In addition, councillors will also consider if a partnership with an electric vehicle company would be the best option.

"I would like to see the city come up with a plan on where and how we put these stations in and ensuring we have enough load in that area to be able to meet the need and to put them in areas where there is high demand so we will see where it all goes," said Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall.

If approved, staff will work on a report and present their findings on the needed number of charging ports in the next few weeks.