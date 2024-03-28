BARRIE
Barrie

    • Woman spends her Valentine's Day $50,000 richer

    Amanda Storey from Midhurst Ont, holds her winning ticket from the Lotto 6/49 Super Draw held on Feb., 14, 2024. (OLG) Amanda Storey from Midhurst Ont, holds her winning ticket from the Lotto 6/49 Super Draw held on Feb., 14, 2024. (OLG)
    Share

    Some receive roses on Valentine's Day, while others receive chocolate, but one lucky woman in Midhurst received $50,000.

    Amanda Storey was the winner of the Lotto 6/49 Super Draw held on February 14.

    The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Big Bay Point Road in Barrie.

    The Valentine's Day Super Draw featured 20 $50,000 guaranteed prizes, including Gold Ball and Classic Draws.

    This ticket can be purchased for $3 per play every Wednesday and Saturday.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49

    A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News