Woman spends her Valentine's Day $50,000 richer

Some receive roses on Valentine's Day, while others receive chocolate, but one lucky woman in Midhurst received $50,000.

Amanda Storey was the winner of the Lotto 6/49 Super Draw held on February 14.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Big Bay Point Road in Barrie.

The Valentine's Day Super Draw featured 20 $50,000 guaranteed prizes, including Gold Ball and Classic Draws.

This ticket can be purchased for $3 per play every Wednesday and Saturday.