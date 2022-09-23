Woman seriously injured in hit and run in Midland: OPP

Investigators ask for the public's help to solve a hit and run case after a pedestrian was allegedly struck by a vehicle in Midland.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP says the incident happened on Sept. 18 around 10:25 p.m. just south of William Street near Elizabeth Street.

Paramedics rushed a 44-year-old woman to a local hospital with serious injuries. She was later taken to a Toronto area trauma centre for further treatment.

Police believe the vehicle is a dark-coloured pickup truck with a loud exhaust. They say the front passenger headlight assembly is likely damaged due to the collision.

OPP asks anyone with information or dash cam/residential video of the crime to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.