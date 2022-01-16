Woman killed in snowmobile crash in Georgian Bay Township

One person has died in a snowmobile accident in Georgian Bay Township, Sunday afternoon.

According to OPP, a 58-year-old North York woman died at the scene from her injuries after the snowmobile she was riding crashed into a tree.

Police say it happened near the intersection of OFSC trails 11 A and C, south of Hanson Road.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The OFSC reports there are no open trails in the area of the deadly collision due to poor and unsafe riding conditions.

Police are investigating.