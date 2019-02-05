Featured
Woman dies in crash in East Gwillimbury
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, February 5, 2019 4:12PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 5, 2019 4:23PM EST
One woman has died after a crash in York Region on Tuesday morning.
Police say the woman’s vehicle left the roadway along Queensville Sideroad in East Gwillimbury.
She was taken to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Queensville Sideroad was closed for several hours while the police conducted an investigation.
There is no word on why the vehicle left the road.