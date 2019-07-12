

CTV Barrie





A woman is facing multiple charges after being arrested for an alleged stabbing in Port Elgin.

Police say the male victim suffered a stab wound to the leg and accused an enraged woman of attacking him with a four-inch blade.

Officers arrested the 36-year-old woman after finding her a short distance away.

She faces charges of aggravated assault, dangerous weapons, and breach of probation.

The accused is being held for a bail hearing.