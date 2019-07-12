Featured
Woman accused of stabbing man in leg arrested
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 12:09PM EDT
A woman is facing multiple charges after being arrested for an alleged stabbing in Port Elgin.
Police say the male victim suffered a stab wound to the leg and accused an enraged woman of attacking him with a four-inch blade.
Officers arrested the 36-year-old woman after finding her a short distance away.
She faces charges of aggravated assault, dangerous weapons, and breach of probation.
The accused is being held for a bail hearing.