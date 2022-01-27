Woman, 64, charged with being impaired after Essa Township crash

Police arrested a 64-year-old woman following a collision in Essa Township on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on County Road 15 and 10 Sideroad, sending one driver to the hospital.

Police say the driver was medically cleared a short time later.

Officers charged the accused, an Adjala-Tosorontio woman, with impaired driving and operation with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

The accused had her driver's licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

She has a court date scheduled for next month to answer to the charges.

"Everyone has a role to play in keeping our roads safe. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive," OPP stated in a release.

Police also encourage citizens to call 911 if they suspect someone of driving impaired.