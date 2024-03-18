Winter travel advisory issued with heavy snowfall in the forecast

A winter travel advisory is in place for Tuesday in parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka, with up to 10 centimetres of heavy snowfall in the forecast.

Environment Canada says heavy flurries will start up in the morning and continue through the day and into the evening, with the potential to reduce visibility on the roads.

"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather," the national weather agency stated on its website.

Motorists are urged to be cautious when driving in affected areas.