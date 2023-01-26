Winter storm blankets Simcoe Muskoka leaving residents digging out

Wading through waist-high drifts to trudge through six inches of snow coverage made Thursday morning's commute challenging to say the least.

Early-morning snow plows a-plenty were scraping the streets in all directions, yet Barrie and surrounding areas' roads are still comparable to driving through mashed potatoes at times.

Environment Canada hit the snowman on the carrot when it called for treacherous weather and plenty of snow on Wednesday.

Reduced visibility, snow accumulation, and wind gusting up to 40 km/h will be endured by commuters across Central Ontario today.

The Canadian weather agency advises travellers to allow extra time to reach their destination.

It's also not a bad idea to bring kitty litter and a shovel to dig yourself out on back roads where drifts may have accumulated.