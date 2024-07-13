BARRIE
Barrie

    • Large crash on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte

    Car damaged following crash in Oro-Medonte, Ont on July 13, 2024 (CTV News/ Mike Lang) Car damaged following crash in Oro-Medonte, Ont on July 13, 2024 (CTV News/ Mike Lang)
    Emergency services were on the scene of an early morning crash in Oro-Medonte on Saturday.

    The crash happened south of Line 10 North on Highway 11 in the northbound lane.

    According to emergency responders, the vehicle lost control and crashed into a guardrail in the left lane.

    Two occupants were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, and emergency crews say no one was seriously injured.

    The left lane of Highway 11 was closed briefly as police investigated.

