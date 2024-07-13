Large crash on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte

Emergency services were on the scene of an early morning crash in Oro-Medonte on Saturday.

The crash happened south of Line 10 North on Highway 11 in the northbound lane.

According to emergency responders, the vehicle lost control and crashed into a guardrail in the left lane.

Two occupants were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, and emergency crews say no one was seriously injured.

The left lane of Highway 11 was closed briefly as police investigated.