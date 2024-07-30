BARRIE
    • Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender

    Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant Tue., July 30, 2024 (Photo: Submitted) Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant Tue., July 30, 2024 (Photo: Submitted)
    A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender.

    The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's assistance in locating Derek Oppong, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of his breach of statutory release.

    Oppong is described as a Black man, 30 years of age, six feet, 194 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. 

    Oppong is serving a 10-year, 1-day sentence for:

    • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • Kidnap - unlawfully confine - firearm
    • Extortion - use of a firearm
    • Commission of offence for a criminal organization
    • Possession of a firearm knowing unauthorized
    • Possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order
    • Forcible confinement

    The offender is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area.

    Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.

