Plan your long weekend ahead: Over 2,000 cars turned away from national park

    With the long weekend approaching, visitors should not be disappointed if they plan to spend the weekend at a national park, along the water, surrounded by nature.

    According to Parks Canada, during this year's Canada Day long weekend, 2,085 cars arrived without reservations and were turned away.

    With parking spaces filling up, Parks Canada recommends that you confirm your parking and camping reservations as soon as possible.

    To ensure a safe and enjoyable visit for all guests, please consider the following when visiting Bruce Peninsula National Park:

    Parks Canada stated that all parking and campsite reservations for the long weekend are full. Visitors will only have access to the Grotto, Halfway Log Dump, or Cyprus Lake Trails with a confirmed parking or camping reservation.

    The Grotto located at Bruce Peninsula National Park in Tobermory Ont. (Explore the Bruce Website)

    The park is a first come, first served parking lot and once it is full, there will be no other access to the national park.

    If you do not already have a reservation, you can book your visit for another time by using Parks Canada Reservations here.

    More information about how to plan a visit to the Grotto and Halfway Log Dump is available online.

