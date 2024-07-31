Swim advisory for Couchiching Beach

A swimming advisory has been issued for Couchiching Beach Park.

Orillia has received notice from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit that a swimming advisory has been issued for Couchiching Beach due to a higher-than-normal bacteria count.

A swimming advisory is issued when the bacteria levels exceed those considered acceptable by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

An advisory is a warning to swimmers but is not a beach closure.

During a swimming advisory, the beach is posted with warning signs indicating there may be an increased risk of developing minor irritations and infections.

Lifeguards are off duty during a swim advisory, and swimmers are cautioned to swim at their own risk.

If you choose to swim during a swimming advisory, it may be prudent to avoid swallowing or ducking your head underwater.

Bacteria counts can be affected by many different factors, the most common being rain, wind and waterfowl.

Moose Beach remains unaffected and is open at this time.