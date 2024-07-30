BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police investigate overnight pickup truck theft from Barrie home

    Barrie police cruiser at night - file image. (CTV News) Barrie police cruiser at night - file image. (CTV News)
    Share

    Police were alerted to an overnight theft of a pickup truck from a Barrie home on Tuesday morning.

    Authorities say the truck was last seen at 11 p.m. in the driveway of the home on Gables Way.

    Video surveillance suggests that the theft occurred at 1:47 a.m. after police say flashing lights from the pickup truck were captured on the video.

    The truck is a white 2023 Chevrolet Silverado with the Ontario license plate BT84485.

    If anyone sees this truck on the road police encourage you to call 705-725-7025.

    The Barrie Police Service is also reminding the public to make sure vehicles are always locked and, if possible parked in a garage.

    "Keep all key fobs in a Faraday Bag or box and away from the front door, use steering wheel locking devices, use a wheel chock lock, leave exterior lights on overnight, install surveillance cameras, and use other cars if available, to block your pickup in the driveway," shared police in a report posted Tuesday.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News
    [an error occurred while processing this directive]