Wasaga Beach calls for tent ban on beach

Following reports of people defecating on the beach, Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith passed a motion in council on Monday, formally requesting the province to ban four-sided tents on the beach.

“This has now got to be to a point where it is so disheartening,” said Mayor Smith in Council on Monday of the backlash the town has received.

The Town of Wasaga Beach passed a bylaw back in 2020 prohibiting four-sided temporary structures on municipal property. However, the Town does not have jurisdiction on the beach itself.

On Tuesday, beach-goers and business operators on Beach Drive expressed their support for banning tents on the world’s longest freshwater beach.

“If there needs to be a ban, there needs to be a ban,” said Manny Amos, Splash and Shore District Manager. “Just go poop in the bathroom, you know what I mean? It’s as simple as that.”

Other business owners along told CTV News that there are not enough public washrooms to meet the demands of the beach’s large crowds on Weekends.

Part of the Town’s motion in Council on Monday also called on the province to better maintain the beach’s washroom facilities, increase garbage receptacles, and improve garbage collection.

In a statement to CTV News, the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks said in part:

“Wasaga Beach Provincial Park staff have occasionally received complaints about defecation or urination on beaches since 2020, however no specific evidence of these allegations has been found during patrols by staff or regular beach maintenance. Park staff continue to investigate and address complaints from visitors. If evidence of this activity is found, the individuals responsible may be subject to enforcement action, including a fine or removal from the park.”

Mayor Smith urgently requested for a response from Ontario Premier Doug Ford and a meeting with the Ford and Environment, Conservation and Parks Minister Andrea Khanjin.

It remains unclear as to if and when any tent bylaws will be implemented.