Wasaga Beach reacts to reports of beachgoers defecating in sand
While Wasaga Beach is known for being the longest freshwater beach in the world, it has been talked about for a different reason in recent weeks, as reports have surfaced of beachgoers defecating in the sand.
A TikTok account posted a series of videos claiming her friend witnessed a group of beachgoers using their tent on the beach as a toilet. The videos have since gone viral, garnering hundreds of thousands of views.
“There’s bad actors everywhere, and if someone should see something that isn’t right, report it,” said Brian Smith, Mayor of Wasaga Beach. “We can only fix it if we know about it.”
In 2020, the Town of Wasaga Beach adopted a bylaw prohibiting the use of four-sided enclosed tents. But the Town does not have jurisdiction on the beach itself as it is a provincial park.
In a statement to CTV News, the province did not address whether there has been any defecating on the beach, just that their staff have not observed it.
"Staff at Wasaga Beach Provincial Park as well as staff at other Ontario Parks have not observed this behaviour during their regular patrols of the beachfront or in response to any complaints,” said Ontario Parks in their statement. “Park staff continue to investigate and address complaints from visitors.”
Ontario Parks added that if anyone is caught misusing the park, they will be subject to legal action, including a fine.
Mayor Smith says he will make a motion on Monday calling on the province to ban tents on the beach and to improve the way it is maintained and patrolled.
“We will be working with the province in order to make sure that the provincial park, which people need to understand is the beachfront in Wasaga Beach, is maintained, is clean, and is safe,” concluded Smith.
