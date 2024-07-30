BARRIE
    • Police searching for suspects after alleged attempted shoplifting incident in Bracebridge

    A photo of an individual wanted in connection to an alleged attempted shoplifting investigation in Bracebridge, Ont. on Tues. July 30, 2024 (Courtesy: OPP). A photo of an individual wanted in connection to an alleged attempted shoplifting investigation in Bracebridge, Ont. on Tues. July 30, 2024 (Courtesy: OPP).
    Provincial police are asking for the public's help locating multiple individuals after an alleged attempted shoplifting incident in Bracebridge.

    According to OPP, police were called to a store on Depot Dr. in Bracebridge shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police say that witnesses told them three males attempted to shoplift the business.

    Allegedly, according to police, one of the three individuals presented an edged weapon when they were confronted before the group fled on foot.

    Police have released three suspect photos, seen below.

    The investigation is in its early stages, but police have said they do not believe there to be a present threat to the public. Anyone with information is being asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.  

