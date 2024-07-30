BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police ask for public's help locating senior missing for 10 days

    Eric, an 86-year-old male from Midland Ont., who has been missing since July 20, 2024. He is described as having a thin build, white hair, and a white moustache. (OPP) Eric, an 86-year-old male from Midland Ont., who has been missing since July 20, 2024. He is described as having a thin build, white hair, and a white moustache. (OPP)
    Share

    Provincial police are using multiple resources to locate a senior who has been missing for 10 days.

    The missing man is named Eric, an 86-year-old described as having a thin build, white hair, and a white moustache.

    Eric was last seen leaving his home on Pillsbury Drive in Midland Ont.

    Police say he left at 10 a.m., on July 20, 2024, and did not return home from his outing.

    Police were notified about his disappearance around 12:30 p.m.

    Authorities have mentioned a heavy police presence in the area of the Trans Canada Trail leading east from Midland to Orillia as officers conduct a search.

    Investigators are asking that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the missing senior to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News
    [an error occurred while processing this directive]