Police ask for public's help locating senior missing for 10 days

Provincial police are using multiple resources to locate a senior who has been missing for 10 days.

The missing man is named Eric, an 86-year-old described as having a thin build, white hair, and a white moustache.

Eric was last seen leaving his home on Pillsbury Drive in Midland Ont.

Police say he left at 10 a.m., on July 20, 2024, and did not return home from his outing.

Police were notified about his disappearance around 12:30 p.m.

Authorities have mentioned a heavy police presence in the area of the Trans Canada Trail leading east from Midland to Orillia as officers conduct a search.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the missing senior to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.