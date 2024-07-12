2nd suspect arrested in Barrie car bombing

Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a car bombing in Barrie's west end last fall.

Police say information "came to light during an unrelated investigation" on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of a 27-year-old Barrie man whose identity was not provided.

On Sept. 27, 2023, an improvised explosive device (IED) placed on a vehicle in the 108-A Anne Street North parking lot detonated in the early morning hours.

The explosion damaged two vehicles and forced the evacuation of residents.

No injuries were reported.

The Explosive Disposal Unit attended the scene and performed a controlled detonation on a device found 10 to 12 feet from the initial explosion.

This past May, detectives made their first arrest in the case, William Ivan Downey.

William Ivan Downey (Source: Barrie Police Service)

According to court documents, Downey is accused of using a pipe bomb to cause serious bodily harm. Police believe a Barrie man was the intended target.

Both suspects are charged with several offences, including causing an explosion to cause bodily harm, death or serious damage to property, arson, and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a probation order.