Motorcyclist up against 20+ driving and drug related charges

One motorcyclist is up against countless driving and drug related charges after being pulled over by a police officer in Midland.

On Wednesday just after 11 a.m., an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a Kawasaki motorcycle driver at a restaurant off of King Street.

After speaking with the motorcyclist, the officer decided to conduct an impaired driving investigation. The investigation led to an arrest on an outstanding court process and a search of the driver and their motorcycle.

Police say they found white drug-like substances along with other drug-related paraphernalia.

A drug recognition officer conducted a further investigation and as a result, the following charges were filed against a 34-year-old from Tay Township:

Contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada:

Two counts of operation while prohibited under the criminal code, operation while impaired with a blood drug concentration, failing or refusing to comply with the demand, and operation while impaired with alcohol and drugs.

Contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act:

Possession of a schedule I substance of heroin, trafficking in a schedule I substance of heroin, possession of a schedule I substance of methamphetamine, trafficking in a schedule I substance of methamphetamines (crystal meth), possession of a schedule I substance of opioid (other than heroin), trafficking in a schedule I substance of opioid (other than heroin), possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking heroin, and possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine.

Contrary to the Highway Traffic Act:

Driving a motor vehicle with no licence, driving while under suspension, obstructing a plate, driver failing to surrender a licence, unnecessary noise, using a plate not authorized for a vehicle, and driving a motor vehicle with an improper licence.

Contrary to the Compulsory Automobile Act:

Operating a motor vehicle without insurance, and failing to have an insurance card, contrary to the compulsory automobile act.

The accused was released from custody and will appear before the courts at a later date.