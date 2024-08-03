BARRIE
Barrie

    • Pirate festival takes over Penetanguishene

    A costumed Captain Hook character posing with kids in Penetanguishene, Ont. on Sat., August 3, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mann) A costumed Captain Hook character posing with kids in Penetanguishene, Ont. on Sat., August 3, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mann)
    Pirates of the Bay set sail along Discovery Harbour, immersing Penetanguishene locals and visitors into the world of pirates.

    As the largest pirate festival in Ontario, the event featured performances, exhibits, sword fights and other hands-on pirate activities.

    There was also a black powder musket firing demonstration and a costumed Captain Hook character.

