Local MP's react to planned TELUS call centre closure

Doug Shipley and John Brassard signed a letter to TELUS management urging them to reconsider their decision to close their Barrie headquarters.

In July, the telecommunications corporation announced its plans to close its Barrie call centre a year after it was opened. More than 150 employees were reportedly told to relocate to Montreal or lose their jobs.

"It is unreasonable, regardless of what is being offered in severance or moving allowances, to expect 150 families to simply pack up and move to another city and province," said Shipley and Brassard in their letter. "We are asking as their Members of Parliament that TELUS work with them to avoid this closure from occurring."

It remains unknown whether TELUS acknowledged the letter and whether the MPs received a response.