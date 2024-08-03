BARRIE
Barrie

    • Truck fire in Haliburton

    A truck that was on fire in a parking lot in Haliburton, Ont. on August 3, 2024 (Source: OPPCommunicationsCR/X) A truck that was on fire in a parking lot in Haliburton, Ont. on August 3, 2024 (Source: OPPCommunicationsCR/X)
    Haliburton Highlands OPP and Fire responded to a tractor-trailer on fire at the Foodland in Haliburton.

    The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Highland Street store. Police say the driver and all Foodland employees were evacuated without injuries.

    The scene has since been cleared and the store remained open. 

