Boaters fuel up to support local hospitals

Maple Leaf Marinas is running its fourth Fuel Your Hospital fundraiser over the Civic Holiday weekend, where a portion of fuel used by boaters will be donated to six local hospitals.

20 cents will be donated for every litre of fuel used by boaters at any of the 20 Maple Leaf Marinas locations.

The donated funds will support the Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation, Huntsville Hospital Foundation, West Parry Sound Heath Centre Foundation, South Muskoka Hospital Foundation, RVH Foundation, and Brightshores Health System Owen Sound Foundation.

The fundraiser runs through Civic Holiday Monday.