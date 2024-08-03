BARRIE
Barrie

    • Boaters fuel up to support local hospitals

    A boat in the Wye Heritage Marina in Midland, Ont. on Sat., August 3, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mann) A boat in the Wye Heritage Marina in Midland, Ont. on Sat., August 3, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mann)
    Share

    Maple Leaf Marinas is running its fourth Fuel Your Hospital fundraiser over the Civic Holiday weekend, where a portion of fuel used by boaters will be donated to six local hospitals.

    20 cents will be donated for every litre of fuel used by boaters at any of the 20 Maple Leaf Marinas locations.

    The donated funds will support the Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation, Huntsville Hospital Foundation, West Parry Sound Heath Centre Foundation, South Muskoka Hospital Foundation, RVH Foundation, and Brightshores Health System Owen Sound Foundation.

    The fundraiser runs through Civic Holiday Monday.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News