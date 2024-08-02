OPP dispatched to Hwy 400 crash after multiple 911 calls

BARRIE
    A multi-vehicle crash halted traffic on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township.

    On Thursday around 10 p.m. emergency services responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls. Witnesses say that a northbound vehicle left the road and came to rest in the southbound lanes causing a collision with another vehicle.

    Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police arrived at the scene near Lake Joseph Road in Georgian Bay Township.

    After an investigation, police revealed that the 20-year-old driver of the car had attempted to make an emergency vehicle turnaround and lost control.

    The driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act.

    Bracebridge OPP reminds people to follow the rules of the road as minor collisions can cause long delays on busy roads.

