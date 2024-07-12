It's a no GO for Barrie train service to Union Station

Critical track work is halting GO Train service for Barrie customers.

Rail service on the Barrie GO line will be temporarily shut down on Saturday in an effort to bring faster, more frequent service across the network.

During this time, rail service on the Barrie line will only run between Allandale Waterfront GO and Downsview Park GO.

There will be no Barrie line train service between Downsview Park GO and Union Station.

Regular service will resume on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Customers intending to travel to Union Station are asked to use the TTC at Downsview Park GO.

Riders can transfer for free with One Fare between GO Transit and TTC.

Schedules

Southbound

The 6:51 a.m., 8:01 a.m., 11:05 a.m., and 2:05 p.m. train trips departing Allandale Waterfront GO will end at Downsview Park GO.

The 9:55 a.m., 10:55 a.m., 12:55 p.m., and 1:55 p.m. train trips departing Aurora GO will end at Downsview Park GO.

These train trips will end at Downsview Park GO between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Service to Union Station will be reinstated after 4 p.m.

Service to Union Station resumes with the 3:55 p.m. train trip departing Aurora GO.

Customers needing to travel to Union Station from Downsview Park GO can connect to TTC Line 1

Northbound