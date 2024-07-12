BARRIE
Barrie

    • Woman, 87, pinned under her vehicle in Muskoka parking lot suffers serious injuries

    Members of the Ornge Air Ambulance are seen in this undated file image. (Source: CTV News) Members of the Ornge Air Ambulance are seen in this undated file image. (Source: CTV News)
    Provincial police in Bracebridge are investigating after emergency crews attended to a woman pinned under her vehicle in a Muskoka parking lot.

    According to police, the incident happened early Thursday afternoon in a lot on Muskoka Road 118 in Bracebridge.

    Police confirmed the 87-year-old woman's vehicle was unoccupied at the time.

    Once freed, she was rushed to a local hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto area facility with life-altering injuries.

    Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to reach out to the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

