Woman, 87, pinned under her vehicle in Muskoka parking lot suffers serious injuries

Provincial police in Bracebridge are investigating after emergency crews attended to a woman pinned under her vehicle in a Muskoka parking lot.

According to police, the incident happened early Thursday afternoon in a lot on Muskoka Road 118 in Bracebridge.

Police confirmed the 87-year-old woman's vehicle was unoccupied at the time.

Once freed, she was rushed to a local hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto area facility with life-altering injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to reach out to the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.