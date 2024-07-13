Annual Butter Tart Festival returns to Barrie

The annual Butter Tart Festival made its return to downtown Barrie on Saturday.

The event features 75 butter tart vendors, giving hundreds of visitors a chance to try various sweet treat options.

The event is being held along Dunlop Street and Meridian Place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to an assortment of butter tarts, the event features activities for children, live music, and several food vendors.

Proceeds raised from the Butter Tart Festival will go towards the future expansion of the Royal Victoria Regional Heath Centre.