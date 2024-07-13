BARRIE
Barrie

    • Annual Butter Tart Festival returns to Barrie

    Crowds gather at a butter tart vendor booth in Barrie, Ont on July 13, 2024 (CTV News/ David Sullivan). Crowds gather at a butter tart vendor booth in Barrie, Ont on July 13, 2024 (CTV News/ David Sullivan).
    Share

    The annual Butter Tart Festival made its return to downtown Barrie on Saturday.

    The event features 75 butter tart vendors, giving hundreds of visitors a chance to try various sweet treat options.

    The event is being held along Dunlop Street and Meridian Place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    In addition to an assortment of butter tarts, the event features activities for children, live music, and several food vendors.

    Proceeds raised from the Butter Tart Festival will go towards the future expansion of the Royal Victoria Regional Heath Centre.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Should you wait to buy or sell your home?

    The Bank of Canada is expected to announce its key interest rate decision in less than two weeks. Last month, the bank lowered its key interest rate to 4.7 per cent, marking its first rate cut since March 2020.

    Tips for staying safe against blue-green algae this summer

    With temperatures rising for the oncoming summer, many shutdowns due to the toxic blue-green algae has made for a tough time finding a safe spot to swim in the region – with one of the most recent shutdowns at Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News