Wasaga Beach reports highest tourist numbers in a decade

The Town of Wasaga Beach is experiencing a tourism boom, with visitor numbers up 20 per cent from pre-pandemic levels—the highest in about a decade.

The beachfront town was bustling with families soaking up the sun ahead of the weekend. Many wrapped their Friday with a sweet treat from Mr. Norm's Nephew ice cream parlour.

"On any given sort of sunny day like today, [we serve] anywhere from a thousand to 1,200 ice creams," said owner Paul Vaccari.

The surge in customers has allowed Vaccari to expand his business beyond the ice cream parlour. Right next door is his new beach restoration store, which opened this past March.

"We're getting some really good traction there. We have the people who come in for the summer and cottages, and then the renters, as well as now the locals," he added.

Mini golf is also a popular spot for visitors. Skull Island Mini Golf is seeing plenty of action. A steady stream of players keeps the course lively even on slower afternoons.

"Our numbers are already up, and the summer is really just starting to begin," noted Tammy Hewines, the business' co-owner.

Hewines said tourists from Quebec and south of the border have made Wasaga Beach their destination this summer.

The Town hopes to capitalize on the tourism boost.

"It brings new money, new investment to the town," said Sandra Watts, the Town's director of communications and intergovernmental relations.

"We have a very clear vision of the kind of tourism that we want to promote and grow here in Wasaga Beach. And that's family-friendly fun."

This year, the Town is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a large beach festival set for July 27, an event it hopes will draw many more visitors.