Wasaga Beach celebrates 50th anniversary with summer music festivals

Canadian music legend Tom Cochrane is among the artists performing in Wasaga Beach as part of the town's summer season music festivals.

The Life is a Highway singer will headline the Memories of Summer Music Festival on September 1.

The summer lineup also includes The Strumbellas for the Canada Day festivities and The Carpet Frogs on July 27.

"The Town of Wasaga Beach's summer lineup is unlike any other live music festival lineup in Ontario, Canada. It takes place under the stars on the sandy shores of the longest freshwater beach in the world, and admission is free," stated Mayor Brian Smith.

The festivals are part of the town's 50th anniversary celebrations.

This Victoria Day long weekend will have plenty of family-friendly fun for residents and visitors, including a retro skate at 140 Main Street and fireworks at the beach.

The town is bringing back Summer Sets on Fridays and Saturdays starting in mid-June, with performances by Kitty & The Boyz, Peasant Kings, Jess Bowman, Mirrage, David Grossman, Sol de Cuba, and Strike Tyson.