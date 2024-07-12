Witness testifies fellow inmate's pleas for medical attention were ignored before his death
A former inmate testified at the inquest into the death of Bobby Bristow that he witnessed the 29-year-old Creemore man's pleas for help while behind bars were ignored.
"I wish Bobby would have got some help," the former inmate said.
Bristow and the witness spent time together in 2020 at Central North Correctional Centre (CNCC) in Penetanguishene.
Bristow became ill while in custody and later died in the hospital on January 17, 2020.
The witness, who is no longer incarcerated, testified on Friday that Bristow got an infection on his forearm almost immediately after having another inmate give him a tattoo.
On Thursday, a nurse who worked casually at CNCC testified that she saw Bristow had a quarter-sized lump on his forearm and that it was likely infected.
The former inmate said Bristow made repeated requests for medical attention, including writing a note in mid-December saying he had an abscess from teeth in the front and back of his mouth and that he was in pain. "It hurts very bad," the note read.
The doctor at the facility said he never received those requests.
The CNCC nurse said she put in a request for medication the week before Bristow died to help treat what appeared to be a lump oozing a yellow discharge.
"I requested the evening staff to call the doctor," she testified, but according to records, that request wasn't met.
At the inquest, the jail doctor said CNCC is overcapacity, with only a doctor and a half working at the facility. He said it's simply not enough to care for the volume of patients.
Bristow, known formally as Robert Hardy, had been an inmate for about three months before his death.
"You couldn't help but be in a better mood when he was around," the former inmate said of Bristow.
After his release, the former inmate said he inquired about Bristow and was told he was gone. "Guards carried him out of his cell, and he never did come back."
The inquest is to examine the circumstances surrounding Bristow's death and come up with recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.
In total, seven witnesses are expected to testify, including another physician who was caring for inmate patients at CNCC at the time of Bristow's death.
