Where are the worst roads in Central Ontario?

From potholes to crumbling asphalt, the annual Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) Worst Roads campaign to influence the government to fix damaged and aging streets is now open for voting.

In 2023, Laclie Street in Orillia landed in the Top 10 list of the worst roads in the province, while four streets in Barrie, Tiffin Street, Essa Road, Huronia Road, and Duckworth Street all made the top five worst roads in Central Ontario.

"Poor roads affect us all. They make us late, cause delivery delays, contribute to congestion, and most importantly, can endanger those who use them," CAA's website states.

CAA calls on all levels of government with the campaign to get problem areas repaved and repaired.

Bad roads are more than annoying for motorists; they can be expensive. According to a CAA survey, on average, vehicles damaged by potholes cost $852.

Two roads in Simcoe County that are repeat offenders on the worst roads list are undergoing major reconstruction.

Duckworth Street in Barrie is undergoing extensive reconstruction, including repaving, road widening, new sidewalks, bike lanes and right-of-way improvements.

In Orillia, Laclie Street, which has made the Worst Roads list multiple years in a row, is undergoing a significant facelift, including curbs, gutters, sidewalks, and asphalt paving.

The campaign runs until April 19 and is open for those wishing to vote on CAA's Worst Roads.

After the nominations are gathered, the top 10 worst roads in the province will be revealed to the public.