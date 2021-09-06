BARRIE, ONT. -- style="color: rgb(14, 16, 26); background: transparent; margin-top:0pt; margin-bottom:0pt;"> For families looking to pick up those remaining school supplies or enjoy one last day before the school year kicks off, here's what's open and closed this holiday Monday.

What's open:

Some malls, including Tanger Outlets Cookstown (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Orillia Square Mall (9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Upper Canada Mall (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Vaughan Mills (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.).

Canada's Wonderland 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

GO Transit is operating on a Sunday schedule, and the TTC will be operating on a holiday schedule.

Barrie Transit is running with a regular Sunday schedule.

Select Beer Store are open on Labour Day. Barrie's Beer Store locations on Anne Street South and Yonge Street from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Orillia's Beer Store location on Atherly Road and the Newmarket location on Yonge Street is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What's closed: