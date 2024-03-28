What's open and closed Easter long weekend in Simcoe County

BARRIE
    Here is a list of what is open and closed across Simcoe County during the Easter long weekend.

    What's Open

    Sun., March 31

    • Downtown Barrie parking
    • Ontario Works
    • Tanger Outlets (11 a.m.- 6 p.m.)

    Mon., April 1

    • Barrie Transit will operate on a regular weekday schedule
    • Recreation and Community Centres open regular hours
    • Downtown Barrie parking
    • Matchedash curbside waste collection and waste drop-off
    • Simcoe County Museum
    • Select LCBO locations

    What's Closed

    Sun., March 31

    • Barrie Transit no service
    • Simcoe County Museum
    • Georgian Mall
    • Orillia Square Mall

    Mon., April 1

    • Barrie City Hall
    • Curbside Waste Collection and Waste Drop-off Facilities
    • Midhurst County Administration Centre
    • Ontario Work offices
    • Simcoe County Archives
    • Schools
    • Post office

