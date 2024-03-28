What's open and closed Easter long weekend in Simcoe County
Here is a list of what is open and closed across Simcoe County during the Easter long weekend.
What's Open
Sun., March 31
- Downtown Barrie parking
- Ontario Works
- Tanger Outlets (11 a.m.- 6 p.m.)
Mon., April 1
- Barrie Transit will operate on a regular weekday schedule
- Recreation and Community Centres open regular hours
- Downtown Barrie parking
- Matchedash curbside waste collection and waste drop-off
- Simcoe County Museum
- Select LCBO locations
What's Closed
Sun., March 31
- Barrie Transit no service
- Simcoe County Museum
- Georgian Mall
- Orillia Square Mall
Mon., April 1
- Barrie City Hall
- Curbside Waste Collection and Waste Drop-off Facilities
- Midhurst County Administration Centre
- Ontario Work offices
- Simcoe County Archives
- Schools
- Post office
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Trudeau promises $1B in loans for child-care providers to expand care centres
The federal government is launching a new loan program to help child-care providers in Canada expand their spaces, and will be extending further student loan forgiveness and training options for early childhood educators, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
Spring allergy season has begun. Where is it worse in Canada?
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
Ontario reveals highest public sector salaries in 2024 sunshine list
Ontario released its annual sunshine list Thursday afternoon, noting that the largest year-over-year increases were in hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary sectors.
Several flight attendants from Pakistan have gone missing after landing in Canada
Multiple flight attendants from Pakistan International Airlines have abandoned their jobs and are believed to have sought asylum in Canada in the past year and a half, a spokesperson for the government-owned airline says.
N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
'Nonsense:' Doug Ford slams lawsuits filed by Ontario school boards against social media platforms
Premier Doug Ford says that lawsuits launched by four Ontario school boards against a trio of social media platforms are “nonsense” and risk becoming a distraction to the work that really matters.
Multiple bridges in Calgary shut down for police incident
Calgary police have shut down a number of bridges into and out of the downtown core as officers deal with a distraught individual.
King Charles calls for acts of friendship in first public remarks since Kate's cancer diagnosis
King Charles III gave public remarks for Maundy Thursday, addressing the importance of acts of friendship, following his and Catherine, Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnoses.
Fallen crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison
Crypto entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison for a massive fraud that unravelled with the collapse of FTX, once one of the world's most popular platforms for exchanging digital currency.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge encampment to remain in place until next court hearing
A superior court has temporarily blocked the eviction of a Cambridge, Ont. encampment while it hears the case for an emergency injunction against the city.
-
Ontario auto-insurance changes could leave some vulnerable, says expert
The Ontario government is introducing changes to auto-insurance, but some experts say the move is ill-advised.
-
Evicted family given access to home, contemplating legal action
A Cambridge, Ont. family, evicted from their rental home after the landlord allegedly lost possession of the property, gives us an update on their living situation.
London
-
Kitchener man charged in Huron County overdose death
A Kitchener man has been charged with manslaughter in relation to an overdose death in Central Huron. On Sept. 13, 2023, Huron OPP were called to a home in the municipality where a 19-year-old man was found unresponsive and died at the scene.
-
Assault involving a wrench leads to charges in Woodstock
Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a “physical altercation” in progress in the area of Devonshire Avenue and Vansittart Avenue.
-
No leaks or fires reported after train cars carrying liquid petroleum gas derail in Sarnia
Emergency services in Sarnia are on scene of a train derailment. According to CN, a 14-car derailment with three tanker cars on their side happened at Vidal Street and St. Andrews Street.
Windsor
-
Essex man sentenced to seven years in prison for 2023 murder in McGregor
An Essex man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a murder in McGregor last year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Trudeau promises $1B in loans for child-care providers to expand care centres
The federal government is launching a new loan program to help child-care providers in Canada expand their spaces, and will be extending further student loan forgiveness and training options for early childhood educators, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
-
Man arrested for making 'death threats' against Windsor mayor: police
A 68-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly making death threats against Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens.
Northern Ontario
-
St. Marys River closed in Sault Ste. Marie after 'marine casualty'
The St. Marys River in the Sault Ste. Marie area is closed to traffic following a 'marine casualty' involving a commercial vessel, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release Thursday.
-
Serious crash closed Hwy 17 between Wawa, Batchawana
Highway 17 is closed in both directions between Wawa and Batchawana Bay due to a “serious motor vehicle collision,” police say.
-
Highway 17 west of Sudbury reopened after transport crash, roll over
A single transport crash early Thursday morning on Highway 17 west of Sudbury brought traffic to a stop for several hours, reopening shortly before 10:30 a.m.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Serious crash closed Hwy 17 between Wawa, Batchawana
Highway 17 is closed in both directions between Wawa and Batchawana Bay due to a “serious motor vehicle collision,” police say.
-
St. Marys River closed in Sault Ste. Marie after 'marine casualty'
The St. Marys River in the Sault Ste. Marie area is closed to traffic following a 'marine casualty' involving a commercial vessel, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release Thursday.
-
Highway 17 west of Sudbury reopened after transport crash, roll over
A single transport crash early Thursday morning on Highway 17 west of Sudbury brought traffic to a stop for several hours, reopening shortly before 10:30 a.m.
Ottawa
-
Ford calls on federal government to 'get government workers' back to the office in Ottawa
Premier Doug Ford is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to bring federal workers back to the office for "a few days" to help boosts the downtown economy, as the Ontario government provides funding to revitalize Ottawa's downtown core.
-
Suspect accused of Ottawa's mass murder appears in court Thursday
The suspect accused of murdering six people at an Ottawa home is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
-
Ontario announces $543 million funding deal for city of Ottawa, including taking over Hwy. 174
The Ontario government and the City of Ottawa have reached a new deal to provide $543 million in operating and capital funding to Ottawa over 10 years, including uploading Highway 174 to the province.
Toronto
-
Ontario reveals highest public sector salaries in 2024 sunshine list
Ontario released its annual sunshine list Thursday afternoon, noting that the largest year-over-year increases were in hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary sectors.
-
'Attempted murder is not a priority': Victims of tossed out cases speak out amid lower Ont. justice funding
Cait Alexander does not consider herself a victim of domestic violence, bur rather, a victim of the Canadian justice system.
-
'Nonsense:' Doug Ford slams lawsuits filed by Ontario school boards against social media platforms
Premier Doug Ford says that lawsuits launched by four Ontario school boards against a trio of social media platforms are “nonsense” and risk becoming a distraction to the work that really matters.
Montreal
-
Opposition parties irked at Ottawa, CAQ after federal housing announcement
The Parti Quebecois (PQ) has roundly denounced the federal government's 'interference' in Quebec's areas of jurisdiction in relation to its housing announcement.
-
Quebec judge to rule today whether man should stand trial for daycare crash deaths
A Quebec court judge will decide later today whether a man will stand trial on charges of first-degree murder for allegedly killing two children by driving a city bus into a Montreal-area daycare.
-
Two young men killed after vehicle crashes into tree: Urgences-sante
Two young men were killed after the car they were in crashed into a tree in Montreal.
Atlantic
-
N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
-
Premier Tim Houston sets up emergency Nova Scotia Guard
Premier Tim Houston announced the establishment of the Nova Scotia Guard, a group of volunteers that will support communities during and after emergencies.
-
Fredericton man charged after historic building significantly damaged by fire
Police say a Fredericton man is facing charges after a historic building in the city’s downtown was significantly damaged by fire earlier this month.
Winnipeg
-
'This is why we're here': A Winnipeg biotech company's role in a new treatment used in Canada
A Winnipeg biotech company is being celebrated for its role in a first-of-its-kind treatment in Canada.
-
Winnipeg police searching for man wanted for second-degree murder
Winnipeg police are looking for a 27-year-old man who is wanted for second-degree murder.
-
Long-term seasonal patio program approved in Winnipeg
A popular pandemic program in Winnipeg has now become a permanent one.
Calgary
-
Multiple bridges in Calgary shut down for police incident
Calgary police have shut down a number of bridges into and out of the downtown core as officers deal with a distraught individual.
-
Shots fired at a home in Cityscape, police investigating
Calgary police are investigating after a home in the northeast community of Cityscape was hit by bullets early Thursday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Snowy start to the Easter weekend, double-digit highs to finish it off
As expected, Thursday began with a brief weather setback when a low-pressure system in central Alberta brought snow and mixed precipitation to the region.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier says she's hearing Edmonton is in rocky financial patch, offers help
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government won’t intervene but — if asked — would help the City of Edmonton navigate a reported rocky patch of financial and staffing dysfunction.
-
Edmonton woman asks for action on problem intersection in south Edmonton
An Edmonton woman is calling attention to what she says is a dangerous intersection in her community.
-
Surging Kings, Oilers meet with plenty on the line
Two teams fighting for Western Conference playoff position meet when the Los Angeles Kings visit the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.
Regina
-
Sask. education minister says graduation events will take place 'regardless of job action'
Saskatchewan’s Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said all Grade 12 graduation ceremonies will take place this spring, regardless of any job action teachers may plan to take.
-
Sask.'s Ethan Bear enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program
Ochapowace First Nation hockey star Ethan Bear will be away from the Washington Capitals and the NHL for an indefinite period of time after entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.
-
Recruitment of workers from other countries helped drive Sask. population to new high
Recruitment of workers from other countries have helped drive Saskatchewan’s population to a new high of 1,225,493 which is up by 30,624 in 2023. The vast majority were newcomers to Canada.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. education minister says graduation events will take place 'regardless of job action'
Saskatchewan’s Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said all Grade 12 graduation ceremonies will take place this spring, regardless of any job action teachers may plan to take.
-
Blind Sask. curlers say WestJet left them in the lurch after flight cancellation
A blind Saskatoon man is speaking out about a lack of accessibility services offered to him and a group of blind curlers by West Jet while at the Saskatoon airport.
-
Sask. man's lawsuit is thrown out after he misses a call from court
A Saskatoon man's lawsuit against his travel agent was dismissed because he missed a call from the courthouse.
Vancouver
-
Man arrested after police seize guns, detonate homemade explosives in Port Alberni, B.C.
Mounties from the RCMP's bomb disposal unit completed a controlled detonation at a home on Vancouver Island on Wednesday after a 911 call two days earlier led to the discovery of homemade explosives and the chemicals used to make them.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Trudeau promises $1B in loans for child-care providers to expand care centres
The federal government is launching a new loan program to help child-care providers in Canada expand their spaces, and will be extending further student loan forgiveness and training options for early childhood educators, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
-
Conservation officers seize 9-foot python from Chilliwack home
B.C. conservation officers recently seized a nine-foot-long Burmese python from a home in Chilliwack.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested after police seize guns, detonate homemade explosives in Port Alberni, B.C.
Mounties from the RCMP's bomb disposal unit completed a controlled detonation at a home on Vancouver Island on Wednesday after a 911 call two days earlier led to the discovery of homemade explosives and the chemicals used to make them.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Trudeau promises $1B in loans for child-care providers to expand care centres
The federal government is launching a new loan program to help child-care providers in Canada expand their spaces, and will be extending further student loan forgiveness and training options for early childhood educators, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
-
Marine LNG jetty project in Delta, B.C., gets environmental assessment certificate
British Columbia's Environment Ministry says a marine jetty project in the city of Delta to facilitate liquefied natural gas exports has been issued an environmental assessment certificate.