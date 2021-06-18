BARRIE, ONT. -- Like many waterfront communities, Orillia implemented tight and expensive restrictions for out-of-towners planning to head to the beach.

What was once free parking and boat launching now costs $50 for each.

"It is in place until Sept. 12 of this year, and it runs Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.," said Shawn Crawford, City of Orillia.

INNISFIL PARKING

In Innisfil, police issued 250 parking tickets at $150 over the past two weeks. The town also restricts visitors parking at the beach and all side streets within a one-kilometre radius of the park.

Barrie Vickers, Town of Innisfil, said only residents with parking permits would have access to Innisfil Beach Park. "We have a new gate to ensure that those who drive by the gate are authorized to do so."

The staff-controlled parking gate is at the park entrance to regulate access to it and the boat launch on weekends until June 27. Following that date, the town said it would be controlled seven days a week until Sept. 6.

BARRIE PARKING

In Barrie, hundreds of parking tickets have been issued at the waterfront, but the city said visitors are welcome as long as they follow the rules.

"We do have a new parking app that visitors can download if they're coming to the waterfront and pay through the app," explained Brent Forsyth, City of Barrie.

Parking at the beach is $10 an hour with a daily maximum of $50.