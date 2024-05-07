BARRIE
    • Wasaga Beach prepares for the worst with preparedness training

    A mixed group of emergency responders assess the wounds on a patient actor in Wasaga Beach May 4, 2024. (Courtesy: OPP) A mixed group of emergency responders assess the wounds on a patient actor in Wasaga Beach May 4, 2024. (Courtesy: OPP)
    The Wasaga Beach Emergency Preparedness team held an interagency training exercise in Wasaga Beach.

    Nearly 200 emergency responders and patient volunteers attended a large-scale training exercise on Saturday.

     “The outcome was a huge success thanks to the efforts of all involved who had the opportunity to attend. The Huronia West OPP would like to extend their gratitude for being included in such an incredible event showcasing the many talents and bravery of numerous agencies who took part in this event,” stated the Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police press release.

    The exercise promoted interagency collaboration while simulating unified command, patient care, search and rescue, wildland firefighting, an evacuation centre and food services.

    Volunteer patients were seen wearing fake wounds to simulate injuries.

    Responders were asked to perform various tasks to locate, treat, rescue, and evacuate the patients to a simulated evacuation centre.

    The following 16 organizations attended:

    • 211
    • Air Cadets
    • Canadian Armed Forces
    • Georgian College Environmental Studies
    • Georgian Bay Search and Rescue
    • OPP
    • Ontario Emergency Management
    • Red Cross
    • Rotary Club - Shelter Box Program
    • South Georgian Bay Community Health Centre
    • Simcoe County Emergency Management
    • Simcoe County Paramedics
    • Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit
    • Wasaga Beach Climate Action Team
    • Wasaga Beach Fire Department
    • Wasaga Distribution

